How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Finale on April 4 Live For Free without Cable

All good things must come to a close, even if those things were demanded by the fans, delayed, split in half, demanded even more by the fans, and subsequently branched off into a new series and an upcoming feature length movie. That’s right, it’s the finale of “The Walking Dead’s” 10th season, and from the episode title alone (and the teaser) we’re finally getting “Here’s Negan.” Tune into AMC or watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo on April 4, 2021, 9:00 p.m. ET to witness the origin story for one of the show’s most iconic characters. Subscribers to AMC Premiere (AMC+) will enjoy the added privilege of watching the finale early, on April 1, 2021, at 3:00 AM ET.

How to Watch The Walking Dead Season 10 finale

When: April 4, 2021 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: AMC

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

The midseason split due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic did nothing but keep us biting our nails anticipating the midseason premiere, and so much has happened since: An end to the Whisperer’s War, the reintegration of Maggie and her new friends, the Reapers, a glimpse into how Daryl kept busy during the Season 9 time gap. Episode 21 showed him and Carol going off on their separate (at least for the time being), with Carol returning to Alexandria and Daryl going off into the woods. Their reunion highlighted their now-strained friendship, but now the finale’s upon us and we’re traveling back in time:

“The Walking Dead’s” longest season concludes with its 22nd episode, “Here’s Negan.” If the episode plays out anything like Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard’s comic book storyline, we’re in for an origin story for the villain. Hilarie Burton stars as the late wife of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Lucille. Not only will we get some insight into how he became the bat-wielding killer, but also how he rose to become the Saviors’ megalomaniacal leader, and the kind of woman his wife was. The two share a romantic candlelit dinner (okay, it’s dog food, but it’s the atmosphere that counts) and even though she’s dying of cancer, there’s a charm that comes across. It almost makes us root for Negan as he scavenges for a way to get her the chemotherapy medicine she needs. Of course, things are bound to go wrong, but knowing that is part of the fun.

How to watch The Walking Dead Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Walking Dead” live when it airs using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. Stream the premiere with Philo, fuboTV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options