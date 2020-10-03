How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Premiere Live Online

As “The Walking Dead” prepares for an 11th and final season, AMC is launching a spinoff to continue thrilling fans of the post-apocalyptic franchise. After a six-month, coronavirus-induced delay, the new series, titled “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” premieres on the network on Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. ET.

How to Watch “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” Series Premiere

When: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: AMC

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” follows the life of the young adults who have had to grow up during the zombie apocalypse. “Set in a post-apocalyptic Nebraska, daily life offers a modicum of familiarity as children forge ahead with their studies at Campus Colony, despite virus-carrying corpses lurking at the periphery of society,” Tech Radar reports.

The series’ main protagonists are sisters Hope and Iris Bennett, campus janitor Silas Plaskett, and student Elton Ortiz, played by Alexa Mansour, Aliya Royale, Hal Cumpston and Nicolas Cantu, respectively. “World Beyond” is the second spin-off in the franchise—the first being “Fear of the Walking Dead”— and it’s slated to run for only two seasons, consisting of 10 episodes each.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “World Beyond” live on AMC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

