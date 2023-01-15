How to Watch ‘The Way Home’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Beginning this weekend, Hallmark Channel is taking viewers on an enlightening journey with the newest series in its lineup. “ The Way Home ” follows three generations of women on a unique adventure. Throughout their journey, the women travel through time and learn more about where they came from. The new series premieres on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET and it’s one you won’t want to miss. You can watch The Way Home: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo .

About 'The Way Home' Series Premiere

Set in the Canadian farm town of Port Haven, “The Way Home” follows three generations of women, Kat Landry (Chyler Leigh), her teenage daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow), and Kat’s mother Del (Andie MacDowell). Two decades ago, Kat left the town and started a new life for herself. However, now, her life is falling apart. As Kat loses her job and ends her marriage, she receives a rare message from her mother, inviting her back to Port Haven to visit.

Due to the distance between Kat and Del, Alice doesn’t know her grandma. Though she’s not so sure about visiting Port Haven, Alice goes along with Kat. Upon reuniting with one another, the ladies set out on a one-of-a-kind adventure. They go back in time to learn more about one other, their pasts, and where things went south so many years ago.

Evan Williams, Alex Hook, Al Mukadam, Jefferson Brown, David Webster, and Siddarth Sharma also appear in the series.

Can you watch 'The Way Home' Series Premiere for free?

Yes, Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Way Home: Season 1 on Philo.

What is the 'The Way Home' Series Premiere episode schedule?

For the next seven weeks, one new episode premieres weekly on Sundays on the Hallmark Channel.

What devices can you use to stream 'The Way Home' Series Premiere?

You can watch The Way Home: Season 1 on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'The Way Home' Series Premiere Trailer