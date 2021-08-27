How to Watch The Weather Channel’s Hurricane Ida Coverage Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Hurricane Ida is moving northward across the Caribbean near the western edge of Cuba on Friday afternoon. According to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center, Ida is expected to increase in strength to become a major hurricane before making landfall late Sunday along the northern Gulf Coast. At this point, it is anticipated to land just west of the New Orleans area.

Forecasters said they anticipate the storm to reach Category 3 or 4 status by the time it makes it to the Gulf Coast on Sunday evening. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the entire Louisiana Gulf Coast, while a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Mississippi and Alabama coastal areas. Those watches are expected to increase to tropical storm and hurricane warnings later in the day on Friday.

That means it’s important to be able to follow coverage even if you don’t have cable. Fortunately, there are Live TV Streaming Services that offer Free Trials, and Free Streaming Options so you can get the latest information available on Hurricane Ida.

The good news is that all of these services work on your TV, as well as your phone — so if you lose internet connection, but still have cell service — you can still follow the storm coverage.

1. Stream The Weather Channel Live

If you want to stream the The Weather Channel, the only major Live TV Streaming Service that offers the network is fuboTV which offers a 7-Day Free Trial.

DIRECTV STREAM offers The Weather Channel as part of its Choice, Ultimate, and Premier plans, but does not offer a free trial.

Alternatively, FrndlyTV also offers the channel for $5.99 a month.



Unfortunately, services like Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV don’t offer The Weather Channel. However, most of them will stream your local channels which will likely be televising updates on Hurricane Ida as it moves toward the coast.

2. Watch Local News Coverage Live with NewsOn

As Hurricane Ida approaches the Gulf Coast, NewsON will offer live local news coverage from their partners in the affected areas, including WWL/WDSU/WVUE in New Orleans, WAFB in Baton Rouge, KPLC Lake Charles, WLOX Biloxi, WALA/WPMI/WEAR Mobile-Pensacola, and other stations as the storms continue to move northward through the Gulf of Mexico toward the Gulf Coast.

You can watch it via their website, their TV apps on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, or on your mobile device on iOS and Android.

Free streaming service, Haystack News will continue to provide video updates from their local news partners from around the affected areas. You can view ongoing coverage on the Haystack News website at Haystack.TV, or by downloading their app, available on Android TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Android, Samsung, LG, Toshiba, Vizio, and Hisense TV.

Free video streaming service VUIt aggregates local news feeds from a number of stations in the target zone of Hurricane Ida, and will provide ongoing wall-to-wall coverage as the storm nears landfall. The VUIt streaming app is available for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Chromecast.