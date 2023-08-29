How to Watch The Weather Channel’s Hurricane Idalia Coverage Live for Free Online

Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida in the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 30 as potentially a Category 3 Hurricane. The current path of the storm has it striking the coast around Tampa early Wednesday and making its way across the state before hitting Jacksonville and traveling up the eastern seaboard. Some models even have the storm regaining speed over the Atlantic and circling back to hit Florida a second time.

“Wind speeds will increase to tropical storm force tonight/tomorrow morning in the hurricane warning area, and continue to increase - making further preparation impossible” the National Weather Service said on Tuesday.

Given the potentially historic nature of this storm, it will be important for Florida residents to be able to follow coverage of Hurricane Idalia in order to keep themselves safe, even if they don’t have cable. Fortunately, there are a number of live TV streaming services that can provide coverage of the storm either via free trials or as completely free streaming options.

The good news about all of these services is that while they all work on smart and connected TVs, they are also able to stream on phones and tablets as well, so, even if your power or internet connection is lost, as long as you still have cell service, you will be able to connect to potentially life-saving information via your mobile device.

How Do You Stream Hurricane Idalia Coverage from The Weather Channel on a Live TV Streaming Service?

How Do You Stream Hurricane Idalia Coverage from The Weather Channel on a Live TV Streaming Service? How Do You Watch Hurricane Adalia Coverage on The Weather Channel TV App?

How Do You Watch Hurricane Adalia Coverage on The Weather Channel TV App? How Do You Watch Hurricane Adalia Coverage on FOX Weather?

How Do You Watch Hurricane Adalia Coverage on FOX Weather? How Do You Watch Hurricane Adalia Coverage on NewsOn?

How Do You Watch Hurricane Adalia Coverage on NewsOn? How Do You Watch Hurricane Adalia Coverage on Haystack News and VUIt?

How Do You Watch Hurricane Adalia Coverage on Haystack News and VUIt? How Do You Get Get Free, Live Updates on Hurricane Idalia from LocalNow?

How Do You Stream Hurricane Idalia Coverage from The Weather Channel on a Live TV Streaming Service?

If you want to stream the The Weather Channel, there are five major streaming services that offer the network, including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Frndly TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. The channel is not currently available on either Sling TV or Philo.

DIRECTV STREAM is our recommendation for getting access to The Weather Channel, because it comes with a five-day free trial. While Fubo also has a free trial, the length varies and can be for as short as one day, which might not cover the full length of storm activity. So, if you opt for DIRECTV STREAM, you need to pick a package at the Choice level or higher. That will provide access to The Weather Channel and access to all major cable news outlets and local channels, except for those blacked out due to the ongoing retransmission dispute with Nexstar.

All of those plans are free for five days, but the Choice plan will cost $99.99 plus tax if you decide to keep the service. However, with current deals, you can save $20 off of your first month of service with the streamer and $40 over your first three months.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

The skinny bundle Frndly TV is also a good option, but while it does carry The Weather Channel, it does not feature any local channels or cable news networks. So, while you will be able to get the latest information on Idalia from the most well-respected national weather network, there is no opportunity to get more specific, local details on the storm.

The length of the free trial notwithstanding, Fubo is a good option to watch The Weather Channel as it provides access to the network, as well as local affiliates and many other popular cable news and entertainment with a base price of approximately $85.98 per month.

Watch a free preview of The Weather Channel coverage of Hurricane Idalia from Fubo:

How Do You Watch Hurricane Adalia Coverage on The Weather Channel TV App?

Last year, The Weather Channel launched a streaming service called The Weather Channel TV App, which is available direct-to-consumer without a cable or satellite subscription. The service has two plans: $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year ($2.49 monthly paid annually), after a seven-day free trial.

The service is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Xfinity Flex devices. However, it does not provide access to your computer, mobile device, or Apple TV.

How Do You Watch Hurricane Adalia Coverage on FOX Weather?

Another option that could work for Hurricane Idalia coverage is Fox’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) weather service. After launching just under two years ago, Fox Weather has grown quickly by reaching deals with various cable and streaming companies. Not only is the service available for free on smart and connected TVs as well as on desktop and mobile devices, but Fox Weather will also be simulcast overnight from 12 midnight to 5 a.m. ET on Fox News.

If you are considering getting a live TV streaming service in order to watch The Weather Channel, both DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo also carry Fox News as part of their free trials.

How Do You Watch Hurricane Adalia Coverage on NewsOn?

As Hurricane Adalia approaches the Florida coast, NewsON will offer live local news coverage from their partners in the affected areas, including Tampa (WFLA, WTSP, WTVT, WFTS), Orlando WESH, WKMG, WFTV, WOFL), Mobile-Pensacola WALA, WPMI, WEAR), Daytona (WESH, WCEU), Jacksonville (WJXT, WJXX, WTLV), and other stations as the storms continue to move northward along the Atlantic coast.

You can watch it via the NewsOn website, the network’s TV apps on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, or on your mobile device on iOS and Android.

How Do You Watch Hurricane Adalia Coverage on Haystack News and VUIt?

Free streaming service, Haystack News will continue to provide video updates from their local news partners from around the affected areas. You can view ongoing coverage on the Haystack News website at Haystack.TV, or by downloading their app, available on Android TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Android, Samsung, LG, Toshiba, Vizio, and Hisense TV.

Haystack News has an aggregated pop-up Hurricane Adalia channel, along with coverage from stations in the storm’s path:

WFTV Orlando

Very Orlando (WESH)

Very South Florida

WJAX Live

WSOC Charlotte WSB Atlanta

Very Carolina WYFF

WMGT Macon Live

Very Savannah - WJCL

WDEF Chattanooga Live

Free video streaming service VUIt aggregates local news feeds from a number of stations in the target zone of Hurricane Idalia and will provide ongoing wall-to-wall coverage as the storm nears landfall. The VUIt streaming app is available for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Chromecast.

Local Now is a free service that provides coverage from local stations around the country, including many in Florida including WPTV in West Palm Beach, WFTV and WESH in Orlando, Very South Florida, the Florida24 Network, and more. In addition, the streamer will provide free, live updates from The Weather Channel to people in the storms’ paths.