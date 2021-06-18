How to Watch The Weather Channel’s Tropical Storm Coverage Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

According to the National Hurricane Center, the effects of a potential tropical weather system approaching the northern Gulf Coast will not only be felt close to the beaches, its effects will likely be felt as far inland as northern Alabama and Georgia, with strong winds and heavy rainfall. As a result, areas like Birmingham and Atlanta will need to remain weather aware during this storm system.

That means it’s important to be able to follow coverage even if you don’t have cable. Fortunately, there are Live TV Streaming Services that offer Free Trials, and Free Streaming Options so you can get the latest information available on the potential tropical storm.

The good news is that all of these services work on your TV, as well as your phone — so if you lose internet connection, but still have cell service — you can still follow the coverage.

1. Stream The Weather Channel Live

If you want to stream the The Weather Channel, the only major Live TV Streaming Services that offers the network are fuboTV which offers a 7-Day Free Trial.

AT&T TV offers The Weather Channel as part of its Choice, Ultimate, and Premier plans, but does not offer a free trial.

Alternatively, FrndlyTV also offers the channel for $5.99 a month.

Unfortunately, services like Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV don’t offer The Weather Channel. However, most of them will stream your local channels which will likely be televising updates on the tropical weather system.

2. Watch Local News Coverage Live with NewsOn

As the potential tropical storm tracks towards the Gulf Coast, NewsON will offer live local news coverage from their partners in the affected areas, including WWL-TV & WDSU (New Orleans), WEAR & WALA (Mobile/Pensacola), WSFA (Montgomery), WLOX (Biloxi), WBRC & WVTM (Birmingham), and WXIA & WSB-TV (Atlanta).

You can watch it via their website, their TV apps on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, or on your mobile device on iOS and Android.

Free streaming service, HayStack TV will continue to provide video updates from their local news partners from around the affected areas. You can view their ongoing coverage on their website at Haystack.TV, or by downloading their app, available on Android TV, [Google TV], Chromecast, Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Android, Samsung, LG, Toshiba, Vizio, and Hisense TV.

Free streaming service VUIt has local feeds from a number of stations in the target zone of the tropical weather system, and will provide wall-to-wall coverage as the storm nears landfall. The VUIt streaming app is available for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Chromecast.