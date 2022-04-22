How to Watch the ‘WeCrashed’ Season Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

“WeCrashed,” the series inspired by the story of the startup co-working company WeWork, wraps up this week. The limited series starring Oscar winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway wraps up with Episode 8. The finale premieres exclusively on Apple TV+. You can begin streaming the last episode on Friday, April 22 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

About ‘WeCrashed’

Apple TV+ brought the story of WeWork’s rise and fall to the small screen with “WeCrashed.” Not only does the series highlight the company’s journey, but it also focuses on a behind-the-scenes love story between the co-founder and his wife.

In Episode 7, which hit Apple TV+ on April 15, WeWork was in the process of going public. However, this is the beginning of the end of this startup. The final episode of “WeCrashed” is titled “The One With All the Money” and is written by Elissa Karasik, Zenzele Price, and Mark Stasenko. The series should come to a close with all of the details about WeWork’s breaking point.

The series stars Jared Leto as Adam Neumann (a co-founder of WeWork), Anne Hathaway as Rebekah Neumann (Adam’s wife), and Kyle Marvin as Miguel McKelvey (a co-founder of WeWork).

WeCrashed March 18, 2022 Inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its valuation dropped $40 billion. What happened?

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘WeCrashed’ on Apple TV+ ?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Can You Stream ‘WeCrashed’ for Free?

Apple TV+ offers a free 7-day trial that you can use to stream “WeCrashed” and a selection of other Apple Originals. After the free trial ends, a monthly Apple TV+ subscription costs $4.99.

