The Wedding Veil Expectations Hallmark Channel

How to Watch ‘The Wedding Veil Expectations’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Hallmark Channel has found the perfect way to kick off 2023. “Wedding Veil” fans will be thrilled to learn that the movie series is back! This weekend, you can enjoy an all-new film, “The Wedding Veil Expectations.” It premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET. This is the first movie in the second “Wedding Veil” trilogy, which is debuting throughout the month of January. You can watch Hallmark Channel with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch 'The Wedding Veil Expectations'

About 'The Wedding Veil Expectations'

“The Wedding Veil” film series follows best friends Avery, Tracy, and Emma. Their story began when they stumbled upon an old veil. This is much more than any vintage treasure, however, because it holds special mysterious powers. After it transformed the ladies’ lives in the first trilogy, they are once again seeing just how powerful the veil is in “The Wedding Veil Expectations.”

In the newest movie, the fourth in the series, Avery and her husband Peter are hard at work renovating a house. Major changes are ahead in a different way when Avery drops a surprise on her husband. Might the veil play a role in this too?

“The Wedding Veil Expectations” stars Hallmark Channel fan-favorites Lacey Chabert, Kevin McGarry, Autumn Reeser, Alison Sweeney, Paolo Bernardini, and Victor Webster

Can you watch 'The Wedding Veil Expectations' for free?

Yes, Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Hallmark Channel on Philo.

'The Wedding Veil Expectations' Schedule

After you enjoy “The Wedding Veil Expectations,” make sure you don’t miss the continuation of Avery, Emma, and Tracy’s stories. Two more films debut on Hallmark Channel this month.

What devices can you use to stream 'The Wedding Veil Expectations'?

You can watch Hallmark Channel on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'The Wedding Veil Expectations' Trailer

