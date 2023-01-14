How to Watch ‘The Wedding Veil Inspiration’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About 'The Wedding Veil Inspiration'

In “The Wedding Veil Inspiration,” Emma is happy that her relationship with Paolo is going as planned. She has high hopes for their future together. However, life throws Emma a curveball when Paolo shares his huge news with her. He must travel home to Italy to be with his father. Emma stays behind, feeling heartbroken by this big life change.

Knowing what Emma is going through, her best friends Tracy and Avery show up when she needs them most. During this time of uncertainty, Emma also faces issues at work. Despite these challenges, she finds a new purpose and works hard to make art more accessible. Along the way, the magic of the wedding veil will come into play.

Cast members Autumn Reeser, Paolo Bernardini, Lacey Chabert, and Alison Sweeney all return for the next chapter in the series.

Can you watch 'The Wedding Veil Inspiration' for free?

Yes, Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Hallmark Channel on Philo.

'The Wedding Veil Inspiration' Schedule

After “The Wedding Veil Inspiration” debuts this weekend, Hallmark Channel has one more “Wedding Veil” film premiering this month. Tune in on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET to watch “The Wedding Veil Journey.”

What devices can you use to stream 'The Wedding Veil Inspiration'?

You can watch Hallmark Channel on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'The Wedding Veil Inspiration' Trailer