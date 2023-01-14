 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
The Wedding Veil Inspiration Hallmark Channel

How to Watch ‘The Wedding Veil Inspiration’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

A new installment in the “Wedding Veil” series airs on the Hallmark Channel this weekend! Last weekend, viewers enjoyed “The Wedding Veil Expectations.” Now, the story continues with “The Wedding Veil Inspiration.” Tune in to the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. You can watch Hallmark Channel with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch 'The Wedding Veil Inspiration'

About 'The Wedding Veil Inspiration'

In “The Wedding Veil Inspiration,” Emma is happy that her relationship with Paolo is going as planned. She has high hopes for their future together. However, life throws Emma a curveball when Paolo shares his huge news with her. He must travel home to Italy to be with his father. Emma stays behind, feeling heartbroken by this big life change.

Knowing what Emma is going through, her best friends Tracy and Avery show up when she needs them most. During this time of uncertainty, Emma also faces issues at work. Despite these challenges, she finds a new purpose and works hard to make art more accessible. Along the way, the magic of the wedding veil will come into play.

Cast members Autumn Reeser, Paolo Bernardini, Lacey Chabert, and Alison Sweeney all return for the next chapter in the series.

Can you watch 'The Wedding Veil Inspiration' for free?

Yes, Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Hallmark Channel on Philo.

'The Wedding Veil Inspiration' Schedule

After “The Wedding Veil Inspiration” debuts this weekend, Hallmark Channel has one more “Wedding Veil” film premiering this month. Tune in on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET to watch “The Wedding Veil Journey.”

What devices can you use to stream 'The Wedding Veil Inspiration'?

You can watch Hallmark Channel on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'The Wedding Veil Inspiration' Trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.