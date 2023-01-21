 Skip to Content
The Wedding Veil Journey Hallmark Channel

How to Watch ‘The Wedding Veil Journey’ Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The final installment in the second “Wedding Veil” trilogy is finally here! Throughout the month of January, Hallmark Channel has debuted the newest movies in the series, including “The Wedding Veil Expectations” and “The Wedding Veil Inspiration.” This weekend, you can enjoy “The Wedding Veil Journey.” It premieres on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. You can watch Hallmark Channel with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch 'The Wedding Veil Journey' Premiere

About 'The Wedding Veil Journey' Premiere

In “The Wedding Veil Journey,” Tracy and Nick are both doing very well for themselves, but being so busy with work means that they don’t spend much time together these days. Tracy is hard at work as the head of the auction house, while Nick’s restaurant is taking off. He’s exploring more possible ways he can grow his business. To catch up with each other and take a much-needed break from work, the pair heads on a honeymoon to Greece.

Tracy and Nick are forced to focus on each other while on their honeymoon. There are no work distractions to interrupt their time together, so they get to fully enjoy exploring the area and relaxing. On this trip, they end up on a secluded island. This is where they begin to face the life decisions they’ve made and look forward to the future.

“The Wedding Veil Journey” stars Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser, and Victor Webster.

Can you watch 'The Wedding Veil Journey' Premiere for free?

Yes, Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Hallmark Channel on Philo.

What devices can you use to stream 'The Wedding Veil Journey' Premiere?

You can watch Hallmark Channel on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'The Wedding Veil Journey' Premiere Trailer

