How to Watch ‘The Weeknd Live at Sofi Stadium’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

An all-new HBO original concert special debuts on HBO Max, giving viewers at home a front-row seat to one of The Weeknd’s biggest performances. “The Weeknd Live at Sofi Stadium” welcomes fans to a huge concert in Inglewood, California. The special was filmed while the singer was on his recent “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” in 2022. If you’re a fan of The Weeknd, this is one special you don’t want to miss! It drops on HBO Max on Saturday, Feb. 25. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.

How to Watch 'The Weeknd Live at Sofi Stadium'

About 'The Weeknd Live at Sofi Stadium'

Last September, The Weeknd put on a sold-out show at Sofi Stadium. “The Weeknd Live at Sofi Stadium” offers an inside look at the vibrant performance the star put on, from his high-energy dance moves to the impressive effects and displays throughout the show. The concert special features performances of some of The Weeknd’s biggest hits, including “Starboy,” “Blinding Lights,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “I Feel It Coming,” and others.

This was the first leg of his U.S. tour and he had booked a second performance at the same venue the following night. However, he ended up losing his voice after a high-energy show, prompting him to reschedule the second concert at Sofi Stadium.

In 2022, another concert special titled “The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience” debuted on Prime Video. Later this year, The Weeknd’s original series “The Idol” debuts on HBO Max.

What is the 'The Weeknd Live at Sofi Stadium' episode schedule?

“The Weeknd Live at Sofi Stadium” also airs on HBO on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

What devices can you use to stream 'The Weeknd Live at Sofi Stadium'?

You can watch HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Get Started”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

    2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

    If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

    New Hulu Subscribers

    • Click here to activate the offer
    • Click “Sign-Up Now”
    • Create Your Account
    • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
    • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
    • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

    Existing Hulu Subscribers

    If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

    • Click your Profile
    • Click “Account”
    • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
    • Add HBO Max Free Trial

'The Weeknd Live at Sofi Stadium' Trailer

