How to Watch ‘The Weeknd Live at Sofi Stadium’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

An all-new HBO original concert special debuts on HBO Max , giving viewers at home a front-row seat to one of The Weeknd’s biggest performances. “The Weeknd Live at Sofi Stadium” welcomes fans to a huge concert in Inglewood, California. The special was filmed while the singer was on his recent “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” in 2022. If you’re a fan of The Weeknd, this is one special you don’t want to miss! It drops on HBO Max on Saturday, Feb. 25. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

About 'The Weeknd Live at Sofi Stadium'

Last September, The Weeknd put on a sold-out show at Sofi Stadium. “The Weeknd Live at Sofi Stadium” offers an inside look at the vibrant performance the star put on, from his high-energy dance moves to the impressive effects and displays throughout the show. The concert special features performances of some of The Weeknd’s biggest hits, including “Starboy,” “Blinding Lights,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “I Feel It Coming,” and others.

This was the first leg of his U.S. tour and he had booked a second performance at the same venue the following night. However, he ended up losing his voice after a high-energy show, prompting him to reschedule the second concert at Sofi Stadium.

In 2022, another concert special titled “The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience” debuted on Prime Video. Later this year, The Weeknd’s original series “The Idol” debuts on HBO Max.

What is the 'The Weeknd Live at Sofi Stadium' episode schedule?

“The Weeknd Live at Sofi Stadium” also airs on HBO on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

