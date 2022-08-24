 Skip to Content
How to Watch the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

“Welcome to Wrexham” is a unique documentary series about the time, starting in 2020, when movie star Ryan Reynolds and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” co-creator Rob McElhenney purchased a lower-tier Welsh football club with an eye toward bringing it to glory. The series, which will air on FX, debuts with two episodes on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. ET. You can stream it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the “Welcome to Wrexham” premiere

You can also stream the series on Hulu the day after it airs.

About “Welcome to Wrexham”

Reynolds and McElhenney, through their company RR McReynolds, bought Wrexham AFC, nicknamed the Dragons, in 2020. Based in a small Welsh town of the same name, the club plays in the National League, which is the fifth tier of England’s football system. That’s several levels below the Premier League, which features the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

Welcome to Wrexham

August 24, 2022

Documentary series tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars (Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds) take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club.

The series is built on the tension brought about by a pair of North American stars buying a sports club in a foreign country, especially an unglamorous club in a small town with a working-class fan base. Adding to the drama is that Reynolds and McElhenney had never before had anything to do with sports management, nor had they ever worked with one another before.

“Welcome to Wrexham” is a six-episode series, in which two episodes air each Wednesday through Sept. 7.

How to Stream the “Welcome to Wrexham” premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Welcome to Wrexham” premiere ” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

"Welcome to Wrexham" trailer

