How to Watch the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Live For Free Without Cable

For many years, CNBC/USA had a lock on the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (much to the chagrin of WWE fans who would see their precious wrestling programming pre-empted in February in favor of the dog show.) Normally, the show happens in mid-February, but this year, the event has moved to June due to the pandemic.

In 2015, Fox landed the broadcasting rights, and now, for the first time in 30 years, the Best in Show will be crowned on broadcast television — and in primetime. The two-day event starts Saturday, June 12, and continues on Sunday, June 13.

How to Watch the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Without Cable

When: Starts Saturday, June 12 at 7 PM EST, continues Sunday, June 13 at 7 PM EST.

TV: FS1, Fox

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Primetime coverage begins with Group Judging on FS1 at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, June 12, and continues Sunday, June 13, at 7:00 PM ET with Group Judging and the crowning of Best in Show live on Fox.

Fox’s NASCAR voice Chris Myers will join Gail Miller Bisher, the voice of the Westminster Kennel Club, and veteran judge Don Sturz in the booth. Jenny Taft, of “Undisputed” and the network’s lead college football reporter, returns as the event’s host, while NFL and soccer reporter Sara Walsh makes her Westminster debut, as the “sideline” correspondent, interviewing judges and handlers.

You can find the full schedule, including dates, times, and channels, below:

Date Event Time (EST) Network/Online Friday, June 11 Masters Agility Championship Preliminary Rounds 8:00 AM-4:00 PM WestminsterKennelClub.org Saturday, June 12 Breed Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding), Junior Showmanship Preliminaries 9:00 AM-4:30 PM FOX Sports app and WestminsterKennelClub.org Breed Judging 1:00-4:00 PM FS2 Masters Agility Championship Finals 5:00-7:00 PM FOX Pre-Show Programming 7:00-7:30 PM FS1 Group Judging 7:30-11:00 PM FS1 Sunday, June 13 Breed Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier), Junior Showmanship Preliminaries, Masters Obedience Championship 9:00 AM-4:30 PM FOX Sports app and WestminsterKennelClub.org Breed Judging 1:30-4:00 PM FS1 Pre-Show Programming 7:00-7:30 PM FOX Group Judging and Best in Show 7:30-11:00 PM FOX

