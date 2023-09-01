 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
The Wheel of Time Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch ‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

The Wheel of Time is preparing to turn again! Season 2 of Prime Video’s “The Wheel of Time” will debut Friday, Sept. 1 exclusively on that service. Rand al’Thor thought he had vanquished evil forever in Season 1 of the series, but new dangers will rise to test him and his allies, endangering the world around them and threatening life itself. You can watch The Wheel of Time: Season 2 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 Premiere

About ‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 Premiere

Rand spent his early life thinking he would live on the unassuming farm he was born on for the rest of his days. But when he discovers he is, in truth, the Dragon Reborn, everything changes. His power is growing along with his instability, and though he’s surrounded by allies he will have to control the two forces inside him if he truly wants to save the world.

In Season 1, Rand thought he had defeated the Dark One and fulfilled his destiny. The friends from Two Rivers have been scattered, and the person who brought them together last time no longer has the ability to aid them. They must rely on each other and themselves, or face a turn to the Dark…

Can you watch ‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Wheel of Time: Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

Can you watch ‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download The Wheel of Time: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch The Wheel of Time: Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer

  • The Wheel of Time: Season 2

    August 31, 2023

    In season two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light … or the Dark.

  • 30-Day Trial
    amazon.com

    Amazon Prime Video

    Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.

    The Prime Video interface shows content included with your subscription alongside the ad-supported Freevee library and some shows and movies you need to purchase, so be sure to double-check your selection before you watch.

    Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

    30-Day Trial
    $8.99 / month
    amazon.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.