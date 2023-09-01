How to Watch ‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The Wheel of Time is preparing to turn again! Season 2 of Prime Video ’s “ The Wheel of Time ” will debut Friday, Sept. 1 exclusively on that service. Rand al’Thor thought he had vanquished evil forever in Season 1 of the series, but new dangers will rise to test him and his allies, endangering the world around them and threatening life itself. You can watch The Wheel of Time: Season 2 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About ‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 Premiere

Rand spent his early life thinking he would live on the unassuming farm he was born on for the rest of his days. But when he discovers he is, in truth, the Dragon Reborn, everything changes. His power is growing along with his instability, and though he’s surrounded by allies he will have to control the two forces inside him if he truly wants to save the world.

In Season 1, Rand thought he had defeated the Dark One and fulfilled his destiny. The friends from Two Rivers have been scattered, and the person who brought them together last time no longer has the ability to aid them. They must rely on each other and themselves, or face a turn to the Dark…

