 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
HBO Max HBO

How to Watch ‘The White Lotus’ Season Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

What happens on vacation stays on vacation, right? Guests of the White Lotus resorts certainly hope so, as they tend to bring more baggage than clothes with them. The second season of “The White Lotus” is set to debut this Sunday, Oct. 30 on HBO Max. The first season of the show took home 10 Emmy awards, and the stakes have only been raised for Season 2. You can watch all the tension and drama of “The White Lotus” this season with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘The White Lotus’ Season Premiere

About ‘The White Lotus’

The show follows the lives of guests of White Lotus resorts as they try to enjoy a getaway in paradise. As each day passes, audiences get a further glimpse into the real lives of these guests, and the dark complexities that live within them, the resort staff, and the seemingly idyllic settings they reside in.

Season 2 moves from the White Lotus resort in Hawaii to the location in Sicily. Jennifer Coolidge will return from season 1 as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, who has brought her new husband Greg (John Gries, also from season 1) to Italy with her, but is convinced he’s cheating. Season 2 also stars Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller, who reluctantly ascents when her husband’s friends invite them along on vacation. F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall round out the cast. Former “Freaks and Geeks” and “School of Rock” writer Mike White has returned to oversee the second season of “The White Lotus.”

Can You Stream ‘The White Lotus’ Season Premiere For Free?

HBO Max does not currently offer its own free trial. However, customers who are not currently signed up to HBO Max can access a seven-day free trial if they sign up through Hulu.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The White Lotus’ Season Premiere on HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Check Out a Trailer for 'The White Lotus' Season 2

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.