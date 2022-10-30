How to Watch ‘The White Lotus’ Season Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

What happens on vacation stays on vacation, right? Guests of the White Lotus resorts certainly hope so, as they tend to bring more baggage than clothes with them. The second season of “The White Lotus” is set to debut this Sunday, Oct. 30 on HBO Max. The first season of the show took home 10 Emmy awards, and the stakes have only been raised for Season 2. You can watch all the tension and drama of “The White Lotus” this season with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch 'The White Lotus' Season Premiere

When: Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: HBO

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max

About ‘The White Lotus’

The show follows the lives of guests of White Lotus resorts as they try to enjoy a getaway in paradise. As each day passes, audiences get a further glimpse into the real lives of these guests, and the dark complexities that live within them, the resort staff, and the seemingly idyllic settings they reside in.

Season 2 moves from the White Lotus resort in Hawaii to the location in Sicily. Jennifer Coolidge will return from season 1 as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, who has brought her new husband Greg (John Gries, also from season 1) to Italy with her, but is convinced he’s cheating. Season 2 also stars Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller, who reluctantly ascents when her husband’s friends invite them along on vacation. F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall round out the cast. Former “Freaks and Geeks” and “School of Rock” writer Mike White has returned to oversee the second season of “The White Lotus.”

