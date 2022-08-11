How to Watch the ‘Why Not Us: Southern Dance’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

“Why Not Us” is a new docuseries that goes behind the scenes of sports programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). This year’s season, titled “Why Not Us: Southern Dance,” concerns the Dancing Dolls, the dance line at Southern University. The eight-episode season debuts Thursday, Aug. 11 on ESPN+, and you can stream it with a Subscription to ESPN+.

About “Why Not Us: Southern Dance”

The first season of “Why Not Us” focused on the North Carolina Central men’s basketball team, while the second was about the Florida A&M University football program. With the third season, the series shifts focus to the dance line at Southern, the HBCU located in Baton Rouge, La.

NBA star Chris Paul is the executive producer of the series, which will feature the team’s coach, Dr. Akai Smith, along with the members of the Dolls’ team themselves. The show is an ESPN+ Original and also comes from Andscape, the ESPN division formerly known as The Undefeated.

Paul was also a producer, and star, of “The Day Sports Stood Still,” which followed the NBA’s pandemic shutdown and its aftermath, leading into the NBA bubble. That film is streaming on HBO Max.

