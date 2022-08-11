 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
How to Watch the ‘Why Not Us: Southern Dance’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

“Why Not Us” is a new docuseries that goes behind the scenes of sports programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). This year’s season, titled “Why Not Us: Southern Dance,” concerns the Dancing Dolls, the dance line at Southern University. The eight-episode season debuts Thursday, Aug. 11 on ESPN+, and you can stream it with a Subscription to ESPN+.

How to Watch “Why Not Us: Southern Dance”

About “Why Not Us: Southern Dance”

The first season of “Why Not Us” focused on the North Carolina Central men’s basketball team, while the second was about the Florida A&M University football program. With the third season, the series shifts focus to the dance line at Southern, the HBCU located in Baton Rouge, La.

Why Not Us

February 12, 2021

An all-access docuseries on the North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program, which looks to become the first HBCU to reach the Sweet 16.

NBA star Chris Paul is the executive producer of the series, which will feature the team’s coach, Dr. Akai Smith, along with the members of the Dolls’ team themselves. The show is an ESPN+ Original and also comes from Andscape, the ESPN division formerly known as The Undefeated.

Paul was also a producer, and star, of “The Day Sports Stood Still,” which followed the NBA’s pandemic shutdown and its aftermath, leading into the NBA bubble. That film is streaming on HBO Max.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Why Not Us: Southern Dance” on ESPN+?

ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

"Why Not Us: Southern Dance" Off-script

