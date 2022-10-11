How to Watch ‘The Winchesters’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The exciting “Supernatural” spin-off prequel series “The Winchesters” premieres this week on The CW. If you’re a fan of the original series, you won’t want to miss the rest of the story, which will be featured in this fresh new fantasy drama series. The spin-off goes back in time and focuses on Sam and Dean Winchester’s parents, John and Mary. It all begins on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch “The Winchesters” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 'The Winchesters' Series Premiere

About ‘The Winchesters’

“The Winchesters” goes back in time to the 1970s to tell the untold love story of Mary and John, who are Sam and Dean’s parents, and demon hunters themselves. The new series stars Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger as the Winchester matriarch and patriarch. As Mary and John fall in love with each other, they are also searching for their dads and attempting to save the world.

John and Mary’s story begins when he returns from Vietnam. He sets out on a journey to discover secrets from his father’s past. Along the way, he and Mary meet and quickly learn that they are on similar paths following their fathers’ mysterious pasts.

“The Winchesters” is narrated by Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester and the cast also features Bianca Kajlich as Millie Winchester (John’s mother), Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe, Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, and Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez.

