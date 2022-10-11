 Skip to Content
The CW The Winchesters

How to Watch ‘The Winchesters’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The exciting “Supernatural” spin-off prequel series “The Winchesters” premieres this week on The CW. If you’re a fan of the original series, you won’t want to miss the rest of the story, which will be featured in this fresh new fantasy drama series. The spin-off goes back in time and focuses on Sam and Dean Winchester’s parents, John and Mary. It all begins on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch “The Winchesters” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Winchesters’ Series Premiere

About ‘The Winchesters’

“The Winchesters” goes back in time to the 1970s to tell the untold love story of Mary and John, who are Sam and Dean’s parents, and demon hunters themselves. The new series stars Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger as the Winchester matriarch and patriarch. As Mary and John fall in love with each other, they are also searching for their dads and attempting to save the world.

John and Mary’s story begins when he returns from Vietnam. He sets out on a journey to discover secrets from his father’s past. Along the way, he and Mary meet and quickly learn that they are on similar paths following their fathers’ mysterious pasts.

“The Winchesters” is narrated by Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester and the cast also features Bianca Kajlich as Millie Winchester (John’s mother), Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe, Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, and Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez.

How to Stream ‘The Winchesters’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “The Winchesters” series premiere on The CW using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web, including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
The CW---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: The CW + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: The CW + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: The CW + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: The CW + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch 'The Winchesters' Trailer:

