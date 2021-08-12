The inaugural WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game between the Connecticut Sun and the Seattle Storm is here, and airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Here’s how to watch Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, and more of the WNBA’s top talent.

How to Watch the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game on Prime Video

When: Thursday, August 12 at 9 PM ET

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Background

The WNBA Commissioner’s Cup has added a new level of importance to regular-season games—and a significant prize pool for teams—through the selection of 60, intra-conference “Cup games” that were played in the first half of the WNBA season. The Sun and Storm came out on top this year in the Eastern and Western Conferences, respectively.

Players on the winning team will each earn $30,000, while those on the runner-up team will each receive $10,000. The MVP of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup title game will take home an extra $5,000. The in-season “competition within a competition” is part of the league’s focus on innovation and fan engagement during the WNBA’s historic 25th season. The new competition was first announced in January 2020, and the blueprint—including new partnerships—was announced in May 2021.

“The Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game is the culmination of the WNBA’s new wildly successful mid-season tournament, and it marks a pivotal moment of the WNBA season—the end of the Olympic break and the starting point for the second half of the 2021 season,” said Marie Donoghue, vice president of Global Sports Video at Amazon. “We’ve seen an overwhelmingly positive response to the WNBA on Prime Video this season, and we look forward to streaming the championship game globally on August 12.”

How to Watch the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Android TV, and More

You can watch the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game on any device that has access to Amazon Prime Video. This includes Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.