How to Watch the 2022 WNBA Draft for Free Without Cable
The WNBA will draft its newest stars today with the Atlanta Dream having the first overall pick and Indiana Fever getting four picks in the first round. The 2022 WNBA draft takes place at Spring Studios in New York and will begin on Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m. ET. Watch live for free without cable with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
How to Watch the 2022 WNBA Draft
- When: Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
First-Round Draft Order
- Atlanta Dream
- Indiana Fever
- Washington Mystics
- Indiana Fever (via Los Angeles)
- New York Liberty
- Indiana Fever (via Dallas)
- Dallas Wings (via Chicago)
- Las Vegas Aces (via Phoenix)
- Los Angeles Sparks (via Seattle)
- Indiana Fever (via Minnesota)
- Las Vegas Aces
- Connecticut Sun
How to Stream the 2022 WNBA Draft for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 WNBA Draft on ESPN using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|$10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•