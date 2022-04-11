 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN

How to Watch the 2022 WNBA Draft for Free Without Cable

Lauren Forristal

The WNBA will draft its newest stars today with the Atlanta Dream having the first overall pick and Indiana Fever getting four picks in the first round. The 2022 WNBA draft takes place at Spring Studios in New York and will begin on Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m. ET. Watch live for free without cable with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2022 WNBA Draft

First-Round Draft Order

  1. Atlanta Dream
  2. Indiana Fever
  3. Washington Mystics
  4. Indiana Fever (via Los Angeles)
  5. New York Liberty
  6. Indiana Fever (via Dallas)
  7. Dallas Wings (via Chicago)
  8. Las Vegas Aces (via Phoenix)
  9. Los Angeles Sparks (via Seattle)
  10. Indiana Fever (via Minnesota)
  11. Las Vegas Aces
  12. Connecticut Sun

How to Stream the 2022 WNBA Draft for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 WNBA Draft on ESPN using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Check out this preview of the 2022 WNBA Draft:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.