How to Watch the Women’s NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

While the men’s NCAA tournament has been absolutely insane with upsets and Cinderellas, the women’s tournament has its fair share of shocking Sweet 16 entrants as well. Among them are the 10th seeded Creighton, who defeated the No. 2 Iowa on a buzzer-beater made by former Hawkeye Lauren Jensen, and fellow 10 seed South Dakota, who drubbed the 2-seeded Baylor Lady Bears in the second round. Can these two dark horses keep the good vibes going? Find out in the Women’s March Madness Sweet 16, airing Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26 on ESPN and ESPN2.

NCAA Women’s March Madness Sweet 16 Schedule

Friday, March 25

Matchup Time (ET) Network
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 5 North Carolina 7 p.m. ESPN
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 6 Ohio State 7 p.m. ESPN2
No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Creighton 9:30 p.m. ESPN2
No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 4 Maryland 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Saturday, March 26

Matchup Time (ET) Network
No. 1 NC State vs. No 5 Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. ESPN
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Indiana 2 p.m. ESPN
No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 4 Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN2
No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 10 South Dakota 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

How to Stream NCAA Women’s March Madness Sweet Sixteen for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the NCAA Women’s March Madness Sweet Sixteen live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

Creighton women's basketball upsets Iowa in NCAA tournament

