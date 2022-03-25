How to Watch the Women’s NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 Live for Free Without Cable
While the men’s NCAA tournament has been absolutely insane with upsets and Cinderellas, the women’s tournament has its fair share of shocking Sweet 16 entrants as well. Among them are the 10th seeded Creighton, who defeated the No. 2 Iowa on a buzzer-beater made by former Hawkeye Lauren Jensen, and fellow 10 seed South Dakota, who drubbed the 2-seeded Baylor Lady Bears in the second round. Can these two dark horses keep the good vibes going? Find out in the Women’s March Madness Sweet 16, airing Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26 on ESPN and ESPN2.
- When: Friday, March 25 at 7 PM ET; Saturday, March 26 at 11:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
NCAA Women’s March Madness Sweet 16 Schedule
Friday, March 25
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Network
|No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 5 North Carolina
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|No. 2 Texas vs. No. 6 Ohio State
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Creighton
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 4 Maryland
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN
Saturday, March 26
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Network
|No. 1 NC State vs. No 5 Notre Dame
|11:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Indiana
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 4 Tennessee
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 10 South Dakota
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
How to Stream NCAA Women’s March Madness Sweet Sixteen for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the NCAA Women's March Madness Sweet Sixteen live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
