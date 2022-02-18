How to Watch ‘The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse’ Online Without Cable

Holiday season may be over, but February isn’t. With the final month of winter comes ice skating, cabin retreats, cups of hot cocoa, and of course playing in the snow. At least that’s Mickey Mouse’s winter checklist. With Goofy and Donald loyally by their side, what could go wrong for Mickey and Minnie during this holiday getaway? “The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse” premieres Friday, February 18th on the Disney+ streaming service. Sign up for a subscription to Disney+ to watch it when it airs.

How to Watch ‘The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse’

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

About ‘The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse’

“The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse” is a series of three Mickey Mouse shorts with Paul Rudish serving as Executive Producer and Supervising Director. Hitting the ground running with classic character and a fresh take on Walt Disney television animation, the world of Mickey Mouse looks more fluid, faster, zanier, and all around more modern. As for the story, “The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse” illustrates the many hilarious mishaps and pitfalls that befall Mickey and the gang as they try to run down his ambitious checklist.

Rudish was also in charge of the successful “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” (2020), and expressed his love for the original take on the iconic mouse back in the 1930s. “Mickey was his own foil,” said Rudish on the formula for the upcoming shorts. “He would fall into a problem of his own making and then find his way out but with the longer format, now we can even get more of the characters from the Fab Five. We can have more opportunities to get our great dynamic of Mickey, Donald, Goofy in some situations, screwing things up.” Strap in for the adventure and be there when it airs on Friday, February 18th with a subscription to Disney+.

