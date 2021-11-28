How to Watch ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

ABC and Disney Parks bring the magic for the holidays with their 2021 special, “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” live from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. The two-hour special will air on Sunday, November 28 at 7PM. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration’

When: Sunday, November 28 at 7PM

Where: ABC

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV

About ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration’

Hosted by Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, and Ariana DeBose, “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” will include lots of heartwarming moments, magical surprising, and exciting exclusives such as a sneak peek of the luxury hotel coming to Walt Disney World, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which opens March 1, 2022; the Disney Wish from Disney Cruise Line; and exclusive footage of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” and Steven Spielberg’s new film “West Side Story.”

Disney Parks writes in its blog, “As part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration, commemorating 50 years of Walt Disney World Resort, every touch of holiday magic will be an extra special, EARidescent treat.”

Musical Performances:

Julianne Hough and Ariana DeBose – “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” and “Holiday” medley

AFTR PRTY – “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and “Winter Wonderland” medley

Jimmie Allen – “Silent Night”

Kristin Chenoweth – “(Everyone’s Waitin’ For) The Man with the Bag” and “Jingle Bell Rock” mash-up

Darren Criss – “Happy Holidays / The Holiday Season” medley

Brett Eldredge – “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

NEEDTOBREATHE and Switchfoot – “Hometown Christmas”

Norah Jones – “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones)” and “Blue Christmas” medley

Gwen Stefani – “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” and “Jingle Bells”

Sebastián Yatra – “Dos Oruguitas” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” medley

How to Stream ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration’ special on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.