How to Watch the Woodstock ‘99 Documentary on HBO Max for Free

Limp Bizkit. Kid Rock. A river of human waste. Nudity. Fire. Bottles of water that cost $4. Questionable fashion. Woodstock ‘99 was a watershed moment for all the wrong reasons, and a new HBO documentary is taking us back to a time when “peace, love, and music” turned into “violence, assault, and angry rap metal.”

“Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage” is the first documentary in a series called “Music Box,” produced by Bill Simmons. It’s funny, and sad, and scary, and tragic. The filmmakers draw a direct line from the unleashed hostility of that music festival to the political and social unrest of today. And it’s one of the most buzzed-about documentaries of the year. You can stream it now with HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage’ For Free

When: Now

Stream: Watch with HBO Max

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage July 23, 2021 Explore Woodstock 99, a three-day music festival promoted to echo unity and counterculture idealism of the original 1969 concert but instead devolved into riots, looting and sexual assaults.

You cannot get a free trial directly from HBO Max, but there are other ways to watch “Woodstock ‘99” for free.

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you have Hulu and have not tried HBO Max through Hulu, you can take advantage of a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Get Started”

Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

3. Sign-up For HBO Max

Since HBO Max doesn’t have its own free trial, you can sign up for one month and watch “Woodstock 99” before your subscription is up. Customers can save 15% when they pre-pay annually, meaning that later this year, you can watch all new release titles like “The Suicide Squad”, “The Matrix 4”, and “Dune.”

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”

Sign Up Now $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 16% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

How Much Does HBO Max Cost?

A subscription to HBO Max without Ads is available for $14.99 / month, or $149.99 / year ($12.50 / month). Customers can save 15% when they pre-pay annually.

Does ‘Woodstock 99’ Cost Extra to Stream on HBO Max?

“Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage” is included in your HBO Max subscription at no extra charge.

How Many Times Can You Stream ‘Woodstock 99’?

As long as you remain a subscriber of HBO Max, you can continue to stream the movie as many times as you would like.

Can You Download ‘Woodstock’ Offline?

If you are a subscriber of HBO Max No Ads Plan, you can download and watch “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage” offline.