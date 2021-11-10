How to Watch “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” Season 2 Premiere Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

Remember when Jeff Goldblum made his biggest splash as chaos theory specialist and renegade mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm in the film “Jurassic Park”? Goldblum has made a lot of that image and his general amicable and quirky personality over the years up to the point where he’s now hosting his own science-related show on Disney+. Dubbed “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” the show follows Goldblum down the rabbit holes of some of the world’s most off-the-wall topics. You can watch with a subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” Season Two Premiere

When: Friday, November 12

Where: Disney+

Stream: In honor of Disney+ Day, through November 14th, you can get Disney+ for just $1.99 for your first month – a 75% savings.

About “The World According to Jeff Goldblum”

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum” is a series that lets Jeff Goldblum ask questions about pretty much anything and investigate those points with care and off-beat precision. Goldblum investigated things like jewelry, pools, tattoos, and denim in his first season. As part of those investigations, Goldblum goes to where the items in question are produced and sold and proceeds to ask the folks involved in the creation and sale of those items more about the process.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Your First Month of Disney+ For Just $1.99 (75% OFF)

The new season looks to step things up a notch, at least somewhat. The first five episodes are slated to focus on fireworks, magic, monsters, dance, and dogs. Motorcycles are set to be the focus in a later episode.

Goldblum’s curiosity about the world around him will allow us all to get a better look at that very same world. After all, it may be the world according to Jeff Goldblum, but we have the beautiful chance to live in that very same world of wonder and curiosity.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum November 12, 2019 Through the prism of Jeff Goldblum’s always inquisitive and highly entertaining mind, nothing is as it seems. Each episode is centered around something we all love — like sneakers or ice cream — as Jeff pulls the thread on these deceptively familiar objects and unravels a wonderful world of astonishing connections, fascinating science and history, amazing people, and a whole lot of surprising big ideas and insights.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV