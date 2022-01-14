How to Watch ‘The Wrong Blind Date’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

The Lifetime Movie Network has some thrills in store with “The Wrong Blind Date.” The movie starring Meredith Thomas will premiere on Friday, January 14 at 8 ET on LMN. You can watch for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

Lifetime Movie Network Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

Divorcee Laura (Meredith Thomas), is told by both her therapist, Beth (Vivica A. Fox,) and her daughter, Hannah (Sofia Masson), that she needs to get back into the dating game. Laura hesitantly registers for an online blind dating service and just before she decides to delete the account, she is contacted by a man named Kevin (Matthew Pohlkamp). Based on their first date, Kevin and Laura appear to be a match made in heaven; he is nothing like her ex-husband and they even share many of the same interests.

Although things seem to be going smoothly, Hannah has her suspicions. She realizes that Kevin has a sinister motive and things get worse when they discover Kevin is doing this all under the command of Laura’s ex-husband.

The Wrong Blind Date movie is directed by David DeCoteau and written by Lark Bunker. Other stars include Clark Moore as Michael, Rainer Dawn as Noah, Jamie Bernadette as Mrs. Tyler, Lesli Kay as Angela, and Peter Daniel Adams as Jason.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch “The Wrong Blind Date” on Lifetime Movie Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Hulu Live TV.