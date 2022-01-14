 Skip to Content
Lifetime Movie Network

How to Watch ‘The Wrong Blind Date’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

Lauren Forristal

The Lifetime Movie Network has some thrills in store with “The Wrong Blind Date.” The movie starring Meredith Thomas will premiere on Friday, January 14 at 8 ET on LMN. You can watch for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘The Wrong Blind Date’ Premiere

About ‘The Wrong Blind Date’

Divorcee Laura (Meredith Thomas), is told by both her therapist, Beth (Vivica A. Fox,) and her daughter, Hannah (Sofia Masson), that she needs to get back into the dating game. Laura hesitantly registers for an online blind dating service and just before she decides to delete the account, she is contacted by a man named Kevin (Matthew Pohlkamp). Based on their first date, Kevin and Laura appear to be a match made in heaven; he is nothing like her ex-husband and they even share many of the same interests.

Although things seem to be going smoothly, Hannah has her suspicions. She realizes that Kevin has a sinister motive and things get worse when they discover Kevin is doing this all under the command of Laura’s ex-husband.

The Wrong Blind Date movie is directed by David DeCoteau and written by Lark Bunker. Other stars include Clark Moore as Michael, Rainer Dawn as Noah, Jamie Bernadette as Mrs. Tyler, Lesli Kay as Angela, and Peter Daniel Adams as Jason.

How to Stream ‘The Wrong Blind Date’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch “The Wrong Blind Date” on Lifetime Movie Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Lifetime Movie Network≥ $94.99-^
$6		^
$6		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Lifetime Movie Network + 18 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Lifestyle Extra
Includes: Lifetime Movie Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $94.99
Includes: Lifetime Movie Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Lifetime Movie Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

