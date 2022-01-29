How to Watch the WWE Royal Rumble Live on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Mobile, and More

The most unpredictable event in sports entertainment takes place this weekend with WWE’s Royal Rumble. This month’s “premium live event” (they’ll always be PPVs to us) plays host to the men’s and women’s Rumble matches, a collection of 30 Superstars trying to throw one another over the top rope for a shot at the world title of their choice.

We’ll also get to see two world title matches, a Raw Women’s title match, and a mixed tag match. You can watch every second of the Rumble live with a a subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch the WWE Royal Rumble Live on Peacock

When: Saturday, January 29 at 8 PM ET

TV: Peacock

Streaming: Watch with a subscription to Peacock Premium

About the Royal Rumble

Wrestling fans have loved the Royal Rumble match since its inception in 1988. Two wrestlers start the match and, every minute, another wrestler joins them, until 30 entrants have made their way into the ring. The goal is to hurl your opponents over the top rope while staving off elimination by any means necessary. It’s every man (and woman, since 2018) for themselves once you’re in the ring. Last year, Edge shocked the world by winning the Rumble after a nearly decade-long layoff from pro wrestling but ultimately fell short in his title match against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

Like most years, WWE will have traditional matches surrounding the Rumbles this year, including two World title matches and a Women’s World title match. There have been no announcements regarding any pre-show matches including the US title or Smackdown Women’s title (not like they’d have an IC title match or anything…) but we still have one “Smackdown” to go before the event kicks off.

WWE Royal Rumble Match Card

(Subject to change)

Match Stipulation Men’s Royal Rumble Match 30-man Royal Rumble Match for a world championship match at WrestleMania Women’s Royal Rumble Match 30-woman Royal Rumble Match for a women’s world championship match at WrestleMania Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobby Lashley Singles match for the WWE Championship Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins Singles match for the WWE Universal Championship Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop Singles match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse Mixed tag team match

