How to Watch The ‘Yellowstone’ Marathon For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Fans of the Sheridan-verse, get ready for all the "Yellowstone" you can handle. To get audiences hyped up for the show's upcoming fifth season, the Paramount Network is offering a "Yellowstone" marathon this Labor Day weekend. Relive all of the drama, passion, and ambition of the Dutton family as they try to preserve their cattle ranch against an expanding town, shifting alliances, and the march of time.

How to Watch The ‘Yellowstone’ Marathon

About ‘Yellowstone’

Cable’s most popular series follows the Dutton family as they attempt to continue operation of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, mostly known simply as “The Yellowstone.” The Duttons will do anything they can to ensure the success of their cattle ranch, which brings them into conflict with their neighbors fairly frequently. The family has to contend with the ambitions of town developers, the neighboring Broken Rock Indian reservation, and the needs of the most famous national park in America which lies right next door. Family intrigue and deceit add another layer to this complicated formula, making “Yellowstone” one of the most compelling TV dramas currently available.

“Yellowstone” features an ensemble cast including Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Danny Huston and more. It has already spawned one spinoff, “1883,” with two more — “1923” and “6666” in development, all of which focus on a different time in the life of the Dutton family. This expanding family of shows is quickly becoming known as the “Sheridan-verse”, named for creator Taylor Sheridan.

The marathon is a promotional tool for the Paramount Network, serving as a ramp-up for the release of the fifth season of “Yellowstone.” New episodes premiere on Nov. 13, 2022.

