How to Watch ‘Theodosia’ Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
The HBO Max Original children’s fantasy series “Theodosia” premieres on Thursday, March 10. Theodosia follows 14-year-old Theodosia Throckmorton, aka Theo, a smart, witty, supernaturally gifted teen girl who just wants to fit in and have a normal life. You can watch with a subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch ‘Theodosia’ Season 1 Premiere
- When: Thursday, March 10
- TV: HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to HBO Max
Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?
No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.
You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
Sign-up For HBO Max Directly
If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Theodosia.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.
How to Get HBO Max
- Click here to sign-up
- Click “Sign Up Now”
- Select “Prepay & Save”
- Create Your Account
- Add Your Payment Information
- Click “Start Subscription”
About ‘Theodosia’
“Theodosia” is based on Robin L. LaFevers’ children’s book series and is set in 1906. The main character, Theodosia Throckmorton — better known as Theo — is a clever, confident, and courageous 14-year-old and the daughter of two Egyptologists.
Enthusiastic about Ancient Egypt, Theodosia and her younger brother, Henry, travel with their parents from London to the Valley of the Kings. The siblings stumble upon an ancient artifact, the Eye of Horus. From there, Theo, Henry, and a couple of their friends have to battle a secret society out to destroy the world with ancient Egyptian dark magic.
The main cast for the action-adventure series includes Eloise Little as Theodosia, Frankie Minchella as Henry, Yasmina El-Abd as Safiya, Nana Agyeman-Bediako as Will, Rik Young as Alistair Throckmorton, and Elisa Doughty as Henrietta Throckmorton.
Theodosia
In 1906 London, 14-year-old Theodosia “Theo” Throckmorton gathers an eclectic team that includes her younger brother Henry, along with friends Will and Egyptian Princess, Safiya, to fight a powerful secret society bent on destroying the world with ancient Egyptian dark magic.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream HBO Max?
HBO Max is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals, and access to every Warner Bros. film on HBO Max on the same day that it hits theaters.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”