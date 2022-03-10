How to Watch ‘Theodosia’ Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The HBO Max Original children’s fantasy series “Theodosia” premieres on Thursday, March 10. Theodosia follows 14-year-old Theodosia Throckmorton, aka Theo, a smart, witty, supernaturally gifted teen girl who just wants to fit in and have a normal life. You can watch with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Theodosia’ Season 1 Premiere

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.

You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Theodosia.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.

How to Get HBO Max

About ‘Theodosia’

“Theodosia” is based on Robin L. LaFevers’ children’s book series and is set in 1906. The main character, Theodosia Throckmorton — better known as Theo — is a clever, confident, and courageous 14-year-old and the daughter of two Egyptologists.

Enthusiastic about Ancient Egypt, Theodosia and her younger brother, Henry, travel with their parents from London to the Valley of the Kings. The siblings stumble upon an ancient artifact, the Eye of Horus. From there, Theo, Henry, and a couple of their friends have to battle a secret society out to destroy the world with ancient Egyptian dark magic.

The main cast for the action-adventure series includes Eloise Little as Theodosia, Frankie Minchella as Henry, Yasmina El-Abd as Safiya, Nana Agyeman-Bediako as Will, Rik Young as Alistair Throckmorton, and Elisa Doughty as Henrietta Throckmorton.

Theodosia March 10, 2022 In 1906 London, 14-year-old Theodosia “Theo” Throckmorton gathers an eclectic team that includes her younger brother Henry, along with friends Will and Egyptian Princess, Safiya, to fight a powerful secret society bent on destroying the world with ancient Egyptian dark magic.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.