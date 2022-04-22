How to Watch “They Call Me Magic”: Magic Johnson Documentary on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Haven’t had your fill of Lakers-themed content lately? Well, you’re in luck, Apple TV+ has a new docuseries for you. “They Call Me Magic” chronicles the story of Earvin “Magic” Johnson, the electric NBA Hall of Famer from childhood, to his basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers, his shocking HIV diagnosis, and his pivot into a business tycoon. You can watch “They Call Me Magic” a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ starting Friday, April 22.

How to Watch “They Call Me Magic”

About “They Call Me Magic”

For global sports icon Earvin Johnson, “Magic” has many meanings. It’s the sparkle of his megawatt smile and dazzling style of play that forever changed the game of basketball. It’s also the magnetic connection that led him to the love of his life. It’s the shock of an HIV diagnosis that he transformed from grief into triumph — shifting global dialogue about the disease and overcoming its staggering odds.

Magic is also his transcendence from sports superstar to business titan, blazing new trails for former athletes and revolutionizing the way corporate America does business in Black communities. Featuring intimate interviews with Magic and an all-star lineup of teammates, family members, and friends, “They Call Me Magic” charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest cultural icons of our era with unprecedented access in a definitive four-part documentary series.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com