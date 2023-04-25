How to Watch Third Round of U.S. Open Cup Live For Free Without Cable

The U.S. Open Cup is the longest-running national soccer competition in the United States. Every year, teams from the professional leagues sanctioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation compete in a knockout tournament for the right to have their name added to the prestigious Dewar Cup. Starting Tuesday, April 25 three matches from this year’s tournament will be broadcast on the Golazo Network via Paramount+ and Pluto TV. You can see them all with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch Third Round of 2023 U.S. Open Cup

About U.S. Open Cup

The tournament dates back to 1913-1914, when it was called the National Challenge Cup. Every year, teams from Major League Soccer (MLS), the United Soccer League’s Championship and League One divisions, the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), and MLS Next Pro compete for a $300,00 prize and an automatic bid to the CONCACAF Champions League.

This week’s games on Golazo Network will feature three matchups of MLS teams against USL squads. Game one will feature MLS club Charlotte FC (Division I) hosting USL League One side South Georgia Tormenta (Division III). Game two will showcase a regional rivalry, as USL Championship’s The Miami FC (Division II) hosts MLS club Inter Miami CF (Division I). Finally, MLS side Portland Timbers (Division I) will take on USL Championship team Orange County SC (Division II).

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Tuesday, April 25 7:30 p.m. Charlotte FC vs. South Georgia Tormenta Paramount+, Pluto TV Wednesday, April 26 7:30 p.m. Miami FC vs. Inter Miami Paramount+, Pluto TV 10:30 p.m. Portland Timbers vs. Orange County SC Paramount+, Pluto TV

Can You Stream Third Round of U.S. Open Cup for Free?

Yes! You have a couple of options for watching these games free; Pluto TV is always free to stream, and carries Golazo Network. Paramount+ is currently offering a month’s free trial if you use promo code SURVIVOR 44, and given that you’ll also get free access to the service’s entire on-demand library, that’s definitely the best way to go.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Third Round of U.S. Open Cup on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

