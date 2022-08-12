How to Watch ‘This Fool’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Stand-up comedian Chris Estrada takes on a lead role in a new Hulu original series, “This Fool.” He plays Julio Lopez and is also the co-creator, writer, and executive producer of the series. All 10 episodes of the first season are available to stream on Hulu beginning on Friday, Aug. 12. You can watch the new comedy series with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

In “This Fool,” Estrada gives viewers a look into his life through the story of a fictional character, Julio Lopez. The plot is inspired by Estrada’s own experiences, as well as his stand-up comedy.

The series follows Julio, who lives at home with his family in South Central Los Angeles. He’s still dating the same girl he met in high school and has been off and on with for years. As for his career, he is working at a gang rehabilitation non-profit called Hugs Not Thugs. Before long, his work gets a bit more personal when his cousin, Luis, an ex-gang member, gets out of prison.

Luis moves in with Julio’s family and the two guys don’t necessarily get along well. Further complicating his situation, Julio refuses to fix some of his personal issues.

Starring alongside Estrada are Frankie Quinones, Laura Patalano, Michelle Ortiz, Julia Vera, and Michael Imperioli.

