NBC This Is Us

How to Watch ‘This Is Us’ S06E17 on May 17 Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jason Gurwin

“This is Us” fans only have two episodes remaining, the end is drawing near, so get your tissues ready. The second to last episode of “This is Us” ever airs live on Tuesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

How to Watch ‘This is Us’ Season 6, Episode 17

If you don’t want to watch it live, you can watch it next day on-demand with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu. It will be available on Peacock the following week.

About ‘This is Us’

During season 5, fans witnessed Rebecca Pearson’s declining memory as her Alzheimer’s worsened, and that now it appears that we are coming to an end. At the end of last episode, Kevin made the fateful call asking the Pearson’s gather around Rebecca’s bedside.

Fan-favorites Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kate (Chrissy Metz), (Kevin) Justin Hartley, and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) will all say their goodbyes to Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

This Is Us

September 20, 2016

Follows the lives and families of three adults living and growing up in the United States of America in present and past times. As their paths cross and their life stories intertwine in curious ways, we find that several of them share the same birthday - and so much more than anyone would expect.

How to Stream the ‘This is Us’ S06E17 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “This is Us” season 6 live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

