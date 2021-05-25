How to Watch ‘This is Us’ Season 5 Finale Live For Free Without Cable

Get your tissues ready! The season 5 finale of NBC’s hit drama, “This Is Us” airs Tuesday, May 25. It will air at 10/9c instead of 9/8c as it usually does. You can watch season 5, episode 16, titled “The Adirondacks,” with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Finale

When: Tuesday, May 25 at 10/9c

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

“This Is Us” season 5 focused on the Pearson family’s previous storylines as they navigated current social issues, including COVID and the Black Lives Matter movement. One of the major storylines this season has been the relationship between Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) and Madison Simons’ (Caitlin Thompson). Episode 15, which aired on May 18, featured Kevin’s bachelor party and Madison’s bachelorette party in anticipation of the two tying the knot.

According to NBC, episode 16 will feature Kevin and Madison’s wedding. Prepare for lots of tears and drama surrounding the couple’s big day. Viewers will have to see whether Kevin reconnecting with his ex, Sophie Inman (Alexandra Breckenridge), in episode 14 affects the nuptials.

Season 5 was originally meant to have 18 episodes like seasons 1-4, but COVID negatively impacted production, so it had to be shortened. Dan Fogelman, the show’s creator, has made it clear that the show will end after six seasons, a fact that was confirmed by NBC officials last week. With the season 5 finale quickly approaching, it’s almost time to say goodbye to the Pearson family for good. Season 6 will premiere during the mid-season, but an exact date has yet to be announced, so stay tuned for an update.

How to Stream “This Is Us” Season 5 Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “This Is Us” live on FOX using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options