How to Watch ‘Thursday Night Football’ 2022 Opener: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Without Cable

Prime Video is your new broadcasting home for “Thursday Night Football” and the streamer’s regular season premiere is a doozy. The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in a battle of two of the top quarterbacks in the league. Who will be the first team to win on Amazon’s “TNF?” Find out this Thursday, Sept. 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

The Los Angeles Chargers — fresh off a win over their rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders — will take on the Kansas City Chiefs — who waxed the Arizona Cardinals on the road in Week 1 — in the first game of Prime Video’s 11-year deal to be the exclusive home of “TNF.” The game will feature two of the best QBs in the game as LA’s Justin Herbert and KC’s Patrick Mahomes take the field and look to move their respective teams to 2-0 on the young season.

With their new exclusive rights to “Thursday Night Football,” Amazon has assembled a top-notch broadcasting team featuring legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels, five-time Emmy-winning analyst Kirk Herbstreit, and award-winning reporter Kaylee Hartung covering all of the in-game action.

Veteran NFL anchor Charissa Thompson will lead pre and post-game coverage and she will be joined by Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, NFL quarterback extraordinaire Ryan Fitzpatrick, and recently announced contributors Andrew Whitworth and Aqib Talib.

On the day before Prime Video’s first “TNF” Amazon announced a ton of cross-functionality with other Amazon products:

Stream Thursday Night Football: Beginning September 15, Prime Video is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football. Each week fans can tune into the feature game of the week, led by Emmy-winning broadcasters Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit. Simply say "Alexa, play Thursday Night Football" to your Fire TV or Echo Show device to jump straight into the action

Ask Alexa: New Alexa features on Fire TV bring you closer to the action. Try "Alexa who has the most tackles today?" while watching to get a quick response with no distractions or interruptions to the game. Or try "Alexa, open X-Ray" to see live stats.

Fandom: Never miss an update from your favorite team by asking "Alexa, follow the Seattle Seahawks" to get schedule, scores, and breaking news notifications to your Alexa app.

Game Day Recipes: Not sure what snacks to whip up for game night? Just say "Alexa, show me recipes for wings" to your Echo Show device for inspiration.

Fan Shopping with Alexa: Attending the big game next week and need some merch? No problem. On Alexa-enabled devices, simply ask, "Alexa, show me NFL apparel," or ask for your favorite team to see the top-selling shirts, jerseys, accessories, and more!

More NFL on Fire TV: By using Amazon's Fire TV devices, fans can download the NFL, ESPN, and local network apps (CBS, NBC, and FOX) to also enjoy the Sunday and Monday slates.