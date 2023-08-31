How to Watch Thursday Night Football Online Without Cable in 2023

“Thursday Night Football” has become a mainstay in sports fans’ schedules since it launched in 2006. For years, the Thursday night NFL game served as the unofficial kickoff to the sports weekend. In 2022, Prime Video took over the exclusive rights to “TNF” and will carry the weeknight games at least through 2032. If you’re interested in not just “TNF” but the thousands of other shows and movies Prime Video offers, then it’s the place for you. However, despite the Amazon streamer’s seemingly exclusive broadcast rights, there are actually other ways that you can watch “Thursday Night Football,” and if you don’t have a way to watch NFL games on other days of the week, then there might actually be better options.

Yes, it is now possible to watch “Thursday Night Football” games along with the regular and postseason games available in-market by subscribing to NFL+. NFL+ is the National Football League’s digital video streaming app that allows football fans to watch live local and primetime regular season games on their phone or tablet.

Be advised that you cannot watch these games on your TV as the plan only allows fans to stream regular season games on their phones or tablets. But, if you’re a fan on the go, it may behoove you to consider this option anyway. Also, you won’t only have access to “Thursday Night Football” games, but NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” and ESPN’s [Monday Night Football] games as well. You can even watch NFL Network on your TV or mobile device. If you subscribe to NFL+ Premium, you will also now have access to NFL RedZone on Sunday afternoons — including on your TV.

How Much Does NFL+ Cost?

NFL+ costs $6.99 per month or $39.99 per year, while NFL+ Premium now costs $14.99 per month and $79.99 per year.

Depending on your needs, you may want to consider Prime Video or NFL+. Prime Video offers only “Thursday Night Football” as far as live football is concerned, but also provides thousands of movies and shows, Amazon Prime benefits, and much more, for only $8.99 per month. However, if you eat, sleep, and breathe football, and want to watch games on your phone or tablet, NFL+ might be for you.