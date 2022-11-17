How to Watch ‘Thursday Night Football, The Shop: Uninterrupted’ Alternate Broadcast Live Without Cable

This week’s “Thursday Night Football” contest on Prime Video will feature Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans as they travel to Green Bay to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. While you can always watch Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit call the action, this week will also feature an alternate broadcast hosted by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted.” The broadcast will feature a unique mix of personalities across sports, music, entertainment, business, and culture, and will offer candid conversations alongside game coverage.” No guests have been confirmed, so you’ll just have to tune in this Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8:20 p.m. ET with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video

“The Shop: Uninterrupted” is a one-of-a-kind barbershop experience with unfiltered conversation and debate from the biggest names in sports and entertainment. This will be the first time “The Shop” and “Thursday Night Football” will crossover.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome The Shop to the Thursday Night Football family and work alongside UNINTERRUPTED to deliver a new viewing experience for fans of both the NFL and The Shop,” Amina Hussein, Prime Video Sports head of talent, said in a statement. “Each week, Thursday Night Football brings together friends and family to watch and engage with the teams and players they love. With ‘TNF in The Shop,’ we are honored to deepen that fan experience through organic, authentic conversation, and look forward to its premiere on Nov. 17.”

Among the many guests who have entered “The Shop” include Tom Brady, Jay-Z, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Naomi Osaka, Mary J. Blige, Lena Waithe, Diddy, Jimmy Kimmel, Patrick Mahomes, Lil Nas X, Will Smith, Megan Rapinoe, Quinta Brunson, Kevin Hart, Rob Gronkowski, Stacey Abrams, and former President Barack Obama. There’s been no word on who will be the next person to enter “The Shop,” so you’ll just have to watch and see who wanders on in this Thursday!

Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

"The Shop: Uninterrupted" Trailer

