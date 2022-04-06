 Skip to Content
How To Watch Tiger Woods at the 2022 Masters Live For Free Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

Thirteen and a half months ago, Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident that resulted in multiple broken bones and compound fractures to both of his legs. On Thursday, he will return to one of the most revered courses in all of golf in pursuit of his 16th major and sixth green jacket. You can watch Woods’ return to Augusta National beginning on Thursday, April 7 on ESPN and CBS with a seven-day free trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2022 Masters Live For Free Without Cable

The first two rounds of the tournament will air on ESPN from 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, while on the weekend the coverage shifts to CBS on Saturday, April 9th at 3 p.m. ET and the Final Round on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. Additional coverage — including Featured Groups, Featured Holes, and Amen Corner — will be available with a subscription to ESPN+ or the Masters Live App.

Throughout the tournament Paramount+, ESPN+, the CBS Sports App, and Masters.com will also provide coverage for you to stream on various devices.

About Tiger Woods at the 2022 Masters

A year ago, there were doubts that Woods would ever walk again, let alone play competitive golf. But on Thursday, April 7 at 10:45 a.m. ET, the all-time great will tee off with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann in one of ESPN+’s featured groups of the day.

Golf fans will be able to stream coverage of four groups that will also include former Masters winners Adam Scott and Jordan Spieth, as well as Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, and Xavier Schauffele. Johnson was one of three runners-up in 2019 when Woods won his last green jacket.

In addition to the ESPN and ESPN+ coverage on Thursday and Friday, there will undoubtedly be plenty of Woods content on CBS Sports Network and Masters.com during the opening rounds as well. Then, if he makes the cut, CBS and Paramount+ will assuredly be the best place to follow Tiger’s rounds over the weekend.

2022 Masters Schedule

Day/Date Program Time (ET) Networks
Thu, April 7 Masters on the Range 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 8:45 a.m.–3:30 p.m. ESPN+
Masters Featured Groups 9:15 a.m.–7:30 p.m. ESPN+
Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 9:25 a.m.–6:45 p.m. Masters.com
SportsCenter at the Masters 10 a.m.–3 p.m. ESPN
Masters Amen Corner Live 10:45 a.m.–6 p.m. ESPN+
Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 11:45 a.m.–7 p.m. ESPN+
First Round 3-7:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Masters.com
SportsCenter at the Masters 7:30-8 p.m. ESPN
First Round (encore) 8-11 p.m. ESPN
Fri, April 8 Masters on the Range 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Masters Featured Groups 9:15 a.m.–7:30 p.m. ESPN+
Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 9:25 a.m.–6:45 p.m. Masters.com
SportsCenter at the Masters 10 a.m.–3 p.m. ESPN
Masters Amen Corner Live 10:45 a.m.–6 p.m. ESPN+
Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 11:45 a.m.–7 p.m. ESPN+
Second Round 3-7:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Masters.com
SportsCenter at the Masters 7:30-8 p.m. ESPN
Second Round (encore) 8-11 p.m. ESPN
Sat, April 9 Masters Featured Groups 10:15 a.m.–7 p.m. ESPN+
Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. ESPN+
Masters on the Range 11 a.m.–1 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Masters.com
Masters Amen Corner Live 11:45 a.m.–6 p.m. ESPN+
Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 12:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m. ESPN+
Third Round 3-7:30 p.m. CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Third Round (encore) 8-11 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Sun, April 10 Masters Featured Groups 10:15 a.m.–7 p.m. ESPN+
Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. ESPN+
Masters on the Range 11 a.m.–1 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Masters.com
Masters Amen Corner Live 11:45 a.m.–6 p.m. ESPN+
Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 12:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m. ESPN+
Fourth Round 2-7 p.m. CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Fourth Round (encore) 10 p.m.-1 a.m. CBS Sports Network
30-Day Trial
paramountplus.com

Paramount Plus

Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.

Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.

With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.

With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

30-Day Trial
$4.99+ / month
paramountplus.com

For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: TARGET30

How to Stream the 2022 Masters for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 Masters live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$4.99
ESPN---
ESPN2---
CBS---$9.99
CBS Sports Network≥ $104.99----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, and CBS Sports Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, and CBS Sports Network + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, and CBS Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, and CBS Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

