Hulu

How to Watch ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Ahead of “The Kardashians” Season 3 premiere, Hulu is bringing fans a special all about the nuptials of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. During Season 2, viewers caught a glimpse of their wedding planning and festivities. Now, the spotlight is on the happy couple in “Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis.” It premieres on Hulu on Thursday, April 13. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis' Premiere

About 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis' Premiere

In “Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis,” the celebrities give fans an intimate look at the footage from their love story. The new documentary special follows Travis and Kourtney from their engagement through their three weddings. Last year was a huge year for the duo as they went all out to celebrate their new lives together, first getting married in Las Vegas and Santa Barbara. Then, they set off to Italy for the lavish, glamorous, over-the-top wedding of their dreams.

They revisit this incredible experience and share what their weddings mean to them. Travis admits that he cannot pick a favorite of their three ceremonies. The husband and wife chat about the highlights of these meaningful, intimate moments in their lives. In the trailer, Kourtney opens up and shares her feelings about their wedding in Italy. She says, “Our wedding felt like time didn’t exist and it just felt perfect.”

Can you watch 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis' Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis’ Premiere on Hulu.

What devices can you use to stream 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis' Premiere?

You can watch Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

You can catch up with the rest of the Kardashian family on Season 3 of “The Kardashians,” which premieres on Hulu on May 25.

'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis' Premiere Trailer

