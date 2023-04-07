How to Watch ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

There’s beauty everywhere, even in adversity. That’s the premise of “Tiny Beautiful Things,” the new show coming to Hulu on Friday, April 7. The series stars Kathryn Hahn as Clare, an advice columnist who learns to appreciate the joy in little things as her own life is falling apart. “Tiny Beautiful Things” is based on a collection by Cheryl Strayed, which means it’ll be heartfelt and genuine throughout. You can watch Tiny Beautiful Things with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ Premiere

When we first meet Clare, her marriage to her husband Danny is barely limping along; her teenage daughter, Rae, is pushing her away; and her once-promising writing career is non-existent. So when an old writing pal asks her to take over as the advice columnist Dear Sugar, she thinks she has no business giving anyone advice.

After reluctantly taking on the mantle of Sugar however, Clare’s life unfurls in a complex fabric of memory, exploring her most pivotal moments from childhood through present day, and excavating the beauty, struggle, and humor in her unhealed wounds. Through Sugar, Clare forms a salve for her readers - and for herself - to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that our stories can ultimately save us. And, perhaps, bring us back home.

Can you watch ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Tiny Beautiful Things on Hulu.

Can you watch ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ Premiere offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download Tiny Beautiful Things and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ Premiere?

You can watch Tiny Beautiful Things on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ Premiere Trailer