How to Watch ‘Titans’ Season 2 for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

"Titans," the DC Universe-based drama series, has had something of a nontraditional broadcast history. All three seasons of the series are available to stream on HBO Max, but now, the second season of "Titans" is set to debut on TNT. That season will arrive on Tuesday, July 5 at 10 p.m. ET, as part of TNT's "Front Row" block of programming.

How to Watch “Titans” Season 2 Premiere on TNT

When: Tuesday, July 5 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

About “Titans” Season 2

Created by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti — three people long associated with DC projects — ”Titans” is a live-action series that features younger versions of familiar DC heroes. The group teams up to fight evil, led by Dick Grayson/Robin (Brenton Thwaites), who is joined by the likes of Anna Diop as Koriand’r/Kory Anders, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth/Raven, and Ryan Potter as Gar Logan/Beast Boy.

Titans October 12, 2018 A team of young superheroes led by Nightwing (formerly Batman’s first Robin) form to combat evil and other perils.

Several new characters joined the cast in Season 2, including Esai Morales as villain Deathstroke, Curran Walters, Minka Kelly, and Chelsea Zhang.

“As the original Titans attempt to transition into regular life when old enemies resurface, everyone must come together to take care of unfinished business,” TNT’s description said. “And as this family of old and new Titans learns to co-exist, the arrival of Deathstroke brings to light the sins of the old Titans, which threaten to tear this new Titans family apart.”

How to Stream the “Titans” Season 2 premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the "Titans" Season 2 premiere using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

