How to Watch ‘TLC Forever’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About 'TLC Forever'

“TLC Forever” gives fans a chance to get up close and personal with T-Boz and Chilli of the iconic girl group. The two-hour documentary brings viewers on a trip down memory lane to look at how the crew rose to fame and did what no one had done before them. They first got their start in Georgia in 1990 and made history in numerous ways throughout their career.

In the special, T-Boz and Chilli show how their band broke down barriers and became such a prominent influence for multiple generations. After the devastating loss of “Left Eye” in 2002, T-Boz and Chilli banded together to overcome the obstacles in their way. Despite this heartbreak, they’ve risen up and are continuing to tour this summer.

Though they’ve been highlighted in other programming over the years, “TLC Forever” is the ladies’ very first feature documentary. It promises to show another side to their story and put the spotlight on the group like never before. Tune in on Saturday evening to see what else is revealed in this exciting new special.

Can you watch 'TLC Forever' for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch A&E and Lifetime on Philo.

You can watch ‘TLC Forever’ with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

What devices can you use to stream 'TLC Forever'?

You can watch A&E and Lifetime on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'TLC Forever' Trailer