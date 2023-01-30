How to Watch ‘TMZ Investigates: Lisa Marie Presley: Unending Tragedy’ Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

On Jan. 12, 2023, the unexpected death of Lisa Marie Presley shocked fans. She tragically passed away at the age of 54 after she was hospitalized following a cardiac arrest. Now, following her death, TMZ Investigates is releasing a special all about Elvis Presley’s only child. “TMZ Investigates: Lisa Marie Presley: Unending Tragedy” looks into her passing while offering additional details about her personal life. Don’t miss the one-hour premiere on Fox on Monday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch Fox with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , fuboTV , Hulu Live TV , or YouTube TV .

About 'TMZ Investigates: Lisa Marie Presley: Unending Tragedy'

“TMZ Investigates: Lisa Marie Presley: Unending Tragedy” gives viewers a special look at her life, including information that has not been public before. It offers an inside look at the ups and downs she’s faced over the years. The news outlet reveals that there were unresolved conflicts in her life. The special also helps to respond to many questions, from who will receive her inheritance to what is next for her 14-year-old twins. There is even more tension amongst Lisa’s surviving relatives, especially when it comes to the fate of her daughters.

Along with highlighting her life and death, the special mentions her marriage to Michael Jackson. TMZ exclusively interviewed relatives and friends who shared more details about this relationship and the way it came to an end. After delving deep and searching for answers, TMZ has plenty to share. If you’re a fan of the Presleys and pop culture, this is one special you won’t want to miss.

