How to Watch ‘TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons’ for Free Without Cable

The question of why the longtime celebrity and exercise guru Richard Simmons suddenly disappeared from public life in 2014 has been something of a curiosity in recent years. A new TV documentary will delve into that question this week. “TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons” will air on FOX on Monday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. ET. You can stream it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The special will stream on Hulu the following day.

In 2014, Richard Simmons, who had been a pop culture sensation for decades, suddenly stopped making public appearances without any explanation. There were a variety of theories, from Simmons being held hostage by his housekeeper to health issues and more.

The TMZ documentary features Suzanne Somers, Dr. Phil, Bruce Vilanch, Simmons’ costume designer Leslie Wilshire, and others, all exploring the question of where Simmons went.

A 2017 podcast called “Missing Richard Simmons” explored the same question, and while it ruled out some possibilities, it concluded without any particular answers. The producers of the TMZ show, however, claim that they have “uncovered the answer.”

