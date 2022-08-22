 Skip to Content
Fox

How to Watch ‘TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons’ for Free Without Cable

Stephen Silver

The question of why the longtime celebrity and exercise guru Richard Simmons suddenly disappeared from public life in 2014 has been something of a curiosity in recent years. A new TV documentary will delve into that question this week. “TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons” will air on FOX on Monday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. ET. You can stream it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch “TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons”

The special will stream on Hulu the following day.

About “TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons”

In 2014, Richard Simmons, who had been a pop culture sensation for decades, suddenly stopped making public appearances without any explanation. There were a variety of theories, from Simmons being held hostage by his housekeeper to health issues and more.

The TMZ documentary features Suzanne Somers, Dr. Phil, Bruce Vilanch, Simmons’ costume designer Leslie Wilshire, and others, all exploring the question of where Simmons went.

A 2017 podcast called “Missing Richard Simmons” explored the same question, and while it ruled out some possibilities, it concluded without any particular answers. The producers of the TMZ show, however, claim that they have “uncovered the answer.”

How to Stream “TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons” on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons” on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Preview for "TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons"

