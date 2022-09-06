 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Mobile

David Satin

In 2009, internet and TV tabloid outlet TMZ first reported the death of iconic pop star Michael Jackson. TMZ returns to the story this week with “TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson?” on FOX. The outlet will reexamine the unusual circumstances around his death. You can see all of the in-depth investigations on Tuesday, Sept. 6 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson?’

About ‘TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson’

“TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson” will delve deeply into the star’s final days and asks hard questions about his addictions, treatment, and more. The show features exclusive and never-before-seen interviews with people who knew Jackson’s physician Dr. Conrad Murray, the Jackson family, and the enabling behavior that led to Jackson’s death.

Surrounded by potentially unethical figures, including the infamous Dr. Arnold Klein, did anyone have Jackson’s best interest at heart? Debuting a never-before-seen interview with Michael Jackson’s ex-wife, Debbie Rowe — who worked for Dr. Klein — TMZ investigates the medical professionals across the globe who enabled his dependencies over the years.

“People assume Dr. Conrad Murray was solely responsible for Michael’s death,” TMZ executive producer Harvey Levin said. “The real story is radically different and shocking.”

TMZ also speaks with Murray himself, the lead detective in the case, and more. There’s no doubt that fans will walk away from this explosive special with the real story behind Michael Jackson’s death.

Can You Stream ‘TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson’ For Free?

Yes! If you don’t have an antenna to watch with, you can still watch “TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson” free if you aren’t a DIRECTV Stream customer. DIRECTV Stream offers new customers a five day free trial, so sign up today if you’ve been debating a subscription!

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson’ With DIRECTV Stream?

DIRECTV Stream is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

'TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson' Promo

