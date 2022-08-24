 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘TMZ No BS’ Series Premiere For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

If you’re pop culture-obsessed, you won’t want to miss the premiere of Tubi’s new docuseries, “TMZ No BS.” Each episode offers a new take on a different celebrity or topic. The first season features a total of 12 episodes, beginning with a segment on Britney Spears. Though she’s lived her life in the public eye, there are still plenty of fresh moments and perspectives to be unveiled in the series. The premiere episode drops on Fox’s free streaming service, Tubi, on Wednesday, Aug. 24 and you can watch it with a free sign-up to Tubi.

How to Watch ‘TMZ No BS’

About ‘TMZ No BS’

Tubi’s new unscripted series, “TMZ No BS,” gives viewers an up-close look at some of the biggest names and topics in pop culture. The docuseries explores a variety of public figures in politics, sports, and more with the help of TMZ’s exclusive footage. After kicking off with Britney Spears, some of the other episodes in the first season are titled “JLO,” “Wildest Celebrity Arrests,” and “Conor McGregor.”

Tubi notes that the series presents “never-before-seen stories and fresh reporting that provides an eye-opening look at people who have been widely covered, but never really understood.”

Harvey Levin, Charles Latibeaudiere, and guest TMZ contributors host “TMZ No BS.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘TMZ No BS’?

“TMZ No BS” on Tubi is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

How Much Does Tubi Cost?

Tubi is a free ad-supported streaming service, so you can simply create an account to begin streaming “TMZ No BS” at no cost. The streaming service boasts an expansive library of more than 45,0000 shows and movies all available to stream for free. Tubi does not offer a paid subscription.

