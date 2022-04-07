How to Watch ‘Tokyo Vice’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Nowadays there may be few visible signs of the Yakuza in Tokyo’s red-light district of Kabukicho, but that wasn’t the case back in 1999. Loosely based on a true story, “Tokyo Vice” is a crime drama directed by Michael Mann (“Heat”) following the firsthand accounts of American journalist Jake Adelstein. Witness the gritty neon-lit territory of one of the most deadly mobs in the world in the upcoming eight-episode series. Watch the premiere on April 7 with an HBO Max subscription.

How to Watch ‘Tokyo Vice’

About ‘Tokyo Vice’

“What’s it like to be a Yakuza?” a starry-eyed Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort) asks a young Sato (Shô Kasamatsu) in the trailer for HBO Max’s “Tokyo Vice.” “I could write about that.”

“Yes,” responds Sato, “but then I’d have to kill you.” The cold statement is punctuated by conversant laughter from Sato, and a young Adelstein looks at him quizzically. Is he joking? It’s safer to assume he is not.

Based on Adelstein’s memoir, “Tokyo Vice” is a gripping narrative that explores the darkest depths of the world’s largest city, as seen through a foreigner’s harrowing experiences. The series also features Oscar and Tony nominee Ken Watanabe (“Inception” (2010)) as police detective Hiroto Katagiri, Adelstein’s mentor, guide, and confidante.

Other actors include Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf, Rinko Kikuchi, Hideaki Ito, Show Kasamatsu, Tomohisa Yamashita, Shun Sugata, Masato Hagiwara, Ayumi Tanida and Kosuke Toyohara. Join Adelstein on his dangerous journey into the criminal underworld as he grows accustomed to culture clashes, navigates societal hierarchies, and uncovers ties between the police, politicians, and Tokyo’s deadly mafia.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

No, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month when you pre-pay for a full year, which saves you 16%.

You can also get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Tokyo Vice.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”