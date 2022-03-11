How to Watch Akron vs. Toledo Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the Toledo Rockets face the Akron Zips from Quicken Loans Arena. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toledo Rockets vs. Akron Zips

The Toledo vs. Akron game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Toledo vs. Akron on fuboTV?

You can watch the Toledo vs. Akron game on CBS Sports Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Toledo vs. Akron on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Toledo vs. Akron game on CBS Sports Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Toledo vs. Akron on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Toledo vs. Akron game on CBS Sports Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Toledo vs. Akron on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Toledo vs. Akron game on CBS Sports Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Toledo vs. Akron on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Toledo vs. Akron game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Toledo vs. Akron on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Toledo vs. Akron game.

Can you stream Toledo vs. Akron on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Toledo vs. Akron game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Toledo vs. Akron Live Stream

Akron vs. Toledo Game Preview: Toledo takes on Akron following Millner's 22-point game

Akron Zips (22-9, 14-6 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (26-6, 17-3 MAC)

Cleveland; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts the Akron Zips after Setric Millner Jr. scored 22 points in Toledo’s 72-71 victory against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Rockets are 13-1 in home games. Toledo is the top team in the MAC with 38.9 points in the paint led by Rayj Dennis averaging 2.7.

The Zips are 14-6 in MAC play. Akron is 5-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rockets won 84-76 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Ryan Rollins led the Rockets with 21 points, and Bryan Trimble Jr. led the Zips with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis is averaging 12.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Rockets. Millner is averaging 14.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Ali Ali is averaging 14.2 points for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Zips: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.