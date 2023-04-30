How to Watch ‘Tom Jones’ Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Henry Fielding’s “ Tom Jones ” is coming to the small screen! The 1749 novel has been reimagined into a new PBS Masterpiece mini-series, retold in a total of four episodes. It stars Solly McLeod as Tom Jones, Sophie Wilde as Sophia Western, and Hannah Waddingham as Lady Bellaston. The first episode airs on Sunday, April 30 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS with new episodes premiering weekly. You can watch Tom Jones and PBS with a subscription to YouTube TV .

About ‘Tom Jones’ Premiere

Set in mid-18th-century England, this reimagined version of “Tom Jones” is a fresh romantic comedy based on the classic tale. It follows the titular character as he falls in love with an heiress named Sophia. There’s a class difference between the two, however, because he’s a foundling. Because of this, issues arise and they must proceed with caution.

Further complicating their romance is Lady Bellaston, who attempts to stop them dead in their tracks with her seductive behaviors. Plus, William Blifil goes up against Tom, hoping to steal Sophia’s heart. This new Masterpiece film is filled with adventure and joy, delivering a humorous story.

“Tom Jones” also stars James Fleet, Shirley Henderson, Alun Armstrong, Pearl Mackie, Tamzin Merchant, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Susannah Fielding, Daniel Rigby, and James Wilbraham. Felicity Montagu, Janine Duvitski, Dean Lennox Kelly, and Lucy Fallon round out the cast.

Can you watch ‘Tom Jones’ Premiere for free?

YouTube TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Tom Jones and PBS as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

‘Tom Jones’ Premiere Schedule

One new episode airs weekly on PBS for a total of four weeks. The schedule is as follows.

Episode 1 : Sunday, April 30

: Sunday, April 30 Episode 2 : Sunday, May 7

: Sunday, May 7 Episode 3 : Sunday, May 14

: Sunday, May 14 Episode 4: Sunday, May 21

What devices can you use to stream ‘Tom Jones’ Premiere?

You can watch Tom Jones and PBS on YouTube TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Tom Jones’ Premiere Trailer