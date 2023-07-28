How to Watch ‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER: OUR LOST SUMMER’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Disney+ is giving music fans some behind-the-scenes action with a fun look at the K-POP sensation TOMORROW X TOGETHER as they embark on their first-ever world tour from Seoul to North America. Streaming on Friday, July 29, the documentary will take fans of the “Sugar Rush Ride” band on a unique ride to see what it’s like to be one of the most popular music acts in the world. “TOMORROW X TOGETHER: Our Lost Summer” follows the group’s highs and lows firsthand as they prep for a tour unlike any other. You can watch TOMORROW X TOGETHER: OUR LOST SUMMER with a subscription to Disney+ .

About ‘TOMORROW X TOGETHER: OUR LOST SUMMER’

The South Korean boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) made it big with hits like “Sugar Rush Ride” and “Blue Hour.” Now, old and new fans alike can see the group like never before as they prepare for and go on their first world tour.

Back in 2019, TXT broke the mold by becoming the first Korean boy band to get on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. Now, a world tour will take Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai from Seoul, North Korea, to US cities like Chicago and New York, and all the way to Indonesia.

Will the group come together and thrive during a long tour, or will they succumb to heavy pressure? It’ll all be shown this July on Disney+.

