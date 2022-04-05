How to Watch ‘Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off” explores the story of a scrawny kid from San Diego as Hawk rises from a family that didn’t take him seriously into one of the most renowned and accomplished athletes of a generation. Stream the feature length doc when it airs on Tuesday, April 5 with an HBO Max subscription.

How to Watch ‘Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off’

Anyone who grew up in the ‘90s and early 2000s will remember Tony Hawk as the Birdman of the Park and the Sultan of Skateboarding. The living legend is now in his 50s, but he’s just as motivated to perfect his craft as ever. Director Sam Jones is bringing a documentary about extreme sports and video game icon to HBO Max that follows the famous skater’s personal life, career, and relationship with the sport.

About ‘Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off’

The name Tony Hawk is synonymous with skateboarding. Both the athlete and the sport have symbiotically fed off of each other’s success, and what Jones captures so artfully in this documentary is how Hawk still strives for greatness in the craft, even decades after he made and then broke the mold. The opening scene is indicative of the movie as a whole: Tony Hawk in present day running a halfpipe, trying over and over to recreate the famous 900° stunt of his younger years.

The trick took him over a decade to perfect in his youth, and now it’s harder than ever. He tries again, he fails, but in the end he always gets back up to strive for the impossible. It’s a time-tested story of commitment, dedication, and perseverance; the qualities that separate the good athletes from the legendary.

With “Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off,” Jones presents an extensive look at Hawk’s career. It studies his method, his competition, his background, and all of the tricks, tournaments, friends, and family that crafted him into who he is today.

Exclusively available on HBO Max, the documentary tells Hawk’s story in full, featuring never-before-seen footage, interviews with the man who shaped a generation of skateboarders, as well as a study and a deep dive into athleticism in general.

Also featured are prominent figures in the sport, including Stacy Peralta, Rodney Mullen, Mike McGill, Lance Mountain, Steve Caballero, Neil Blender, Andy MacDonald, Duane Peters, Sean Mortimer, and Christian Hosoi. Watch the movie on Tuesday, April 5 with an HBO Max subscription.

